SPLA-IO Infighters told to cease hostilities and observe ceasefire

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Head of Security Organs in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) Tut Gatluak has called on the two rival SPLA-IO groups to immediately cease attacks on each other and observe the ceasefire.

Tut Gatluak who is also the Presidential Advisor on Security, condemned the recent attacks that has been carried out by SPLA-IO breakaway group in Upper Nile State during a security meeting held in Juba under his Chairmanship.

In his press statement to the media, Gatluak, said the recent fighting between the two SPLA-IO forces is a big threat to the security arrangement.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible the recent Kitgwang declaration of SPLA-IO breakaway group led by the former Chief of Staff General Simon Gatwech Duol and General John Olony in Magenis Upper Nile State that resulted into tension and attacks between the two forces,” Gatluak condemned.

Gatluak together with all the Heads of Security Organs, urged the two forces to respect the Security Protocols and cease hostilities and focus on the implementation of the deal to move the country forward.

He added that the committee would be formed to look into the root causes of the tension and address it peacefully.

Gatluak further directed the Joint Defense Board, Joint Military Ceasefire Committee, JMCC, and the Joint Transitional Security Committee to work hand in hand and bring the situation under control.

The security forces are urged to immediately cease the attacks and observe the ceasefire.

Few days ago, there have been attacks and tension between the forces loyal to the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and his former Chief of Staff Gen. Gatwech who declared himself as the Commander-in-Chief of the SPLA/ IO.

The Meeting was attended by the Chairperson of Joint Defense Board who is also the Chief of Defense Forces General Santino Deng and his Co-Chair of General Gabriel Duop Lam, Director General of Military Intelligence General Marshal Stephen, of Internal Security Bureau General Akol Kur and of External Bureau General Simon Yien, Inspector General of Police General Majok Akech Malok and Generals representing South Sudan Opposition Alliance in Juba on Tuesday.

As the Unity Government struggles with the implementation of the chapter two of the peace agreement dealing with the Security Arrangement due to financial challenges that delayed the graduation of the unified forces and with this recent huge breakaway of the forces of the SPLA/IO, time would tell how this graduation and Security Arrangement would be successful.