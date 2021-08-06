SPLA-IO in W Equatoria refute allegations in Tombura conflict

By Baraka John

The Sudan People, s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO)Acting sector commander in Western Equatoria, has refuted allegation made against his forces of being behind the Tombura conflict.

The fighting that begun last month has resulted to killings, displacement of thousands of civilians, looting, rapping and among others.

In a statement to media houses on Tuesday, the Acting sector Commander. Maj. General Edward Joseph Marona said his forces based in Namutina under Tombura County, have not been involved in the recent conflict in the area, terming the violence as a political game.

He added that the conflict in Tambura has a political agenda that aim to overthrow the leadership of SPLA-IO in the transitional period of the revitalized peace agreement.

“I think after Western Equatoria State was given to the SPLA –IO in accordance with the Revitalized Peace Agreement of 2018, some of politicians in the State feel unhappy about it. That is why they are working against the State government to see that the current governor is removed from his leadership, because of the services he delivers including developmental projects that never happened under the former State governors of Western Equatoria”Marona said.

He added that his forces who are leaving in Namutina maintain their position and have no connection to the instability in the area, saying different people mobilized and armed are the ones causing the havocs in the name of forces loyal to SPLA-IO.

“There is need for CTSAMVM to go on ground to verify the root cause of the problem in Tambura, because the community there are confused, they do not know who are terrorizing Tambura”. Gen. Marona said

Earlier, State Authorities in Western Equatoria say they are working hard to establish the root cause of the deadly violent conflict and those behind it so that they can be held accountable for the suffering of the innocent civilians.

Follow the network for civil society organization in western Equatoria state over the weekend condemned in the strongest terms possible the Tambura crisis terming it as barbaric act against vulnerable communities which must be stopped immediately.

However, the DeputyGovernor of WesternEquatoria State Dr State Kennedy Gaaniko said that special force on the order of the President has been sent from Juba to Tombura as part of the solution to the unrest.

“Over the weekend, the State government and inter faith-based organization, resolved in a meeting to airlift members of the faith-based organization headed by its chairman the Catholic Bishop of Tombura Yambio Diocese for a five days mission to consult with the communities there on the root cause of the conflict,”Gaaniko said.

Last month the Commissioner of Tambura Couth Mathew Mabenge accused forces loyal to SPLA-IO based in Namutina of Tambura County for the massive displacement of civilian population in the areas.

He added that forces loyal to SPLA-IO are the one instigating all this, because the cantonment for SPLA-IO is in Ri-Rangu in Yambio County.