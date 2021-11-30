SPLA-IO detained Five Military generals in Jonglei state

By Deng Ghai Deng

The Sudan People Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) confirmed that they arrested five of its military generals who are suspected of intending to cause violence before they defect to the South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF).

Lieutenant Colonel Khor Nyang Mabor, a Military Spokesperson for Sector 3 – Division 8 of the SPLA-IO in Jonglei State said that the generals were intercepted while conspiring to cause violence before defecting to the SSPDF.

“Acting commander of our sector 3, Major General Stephen Bang Kuei Bol, has issued an arrest warrant for five military officers namely; second Lieutenant General Machar Kuoi Nhial, the former commander of wounded heroes and heroines in the rank of the SPLA/IO, Maj. Gen. Makuach Gatluak, Major General Yien Kuany, Major General Nyang Wuol and colonel Nyang Lony,”

He added that the activities of the accused officers were intercepted by our military intelligence before the arrest took place in the late evening of yesterday. Those generals were being detained at the SPLA/IO sector 3 – Division 8 headquarters in Langkan of Nyirol County in Jonglei state.

“As the general command of the SPLA/IO in sector 3, we really condemn this move but there are some elements from SSPDF who are behind this defection of five generals,”

Meanwhile, SSPDF Spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai Koang said that the allegations that the SSPDF bribed some officers from the SPLA- IO was false.

“No, no, that’s untrue because every defecting officer from SPLA-IO has been outlining their reasons for defection ever since, so they should not blame us for their own internal problem- We are not responsible.” Koang said

Last month, South Sudan’s ceasefire monitoring body said that the recent and past defections of military officers from the opposition are derailing the implementation of the security arrangements that include the graduation of the unified forces. Teshome Gemechu Aderie, Chairperson of the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism – CTSAMVM – said that the recent split within the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army or SPLM/A-IO, under First Vice President Riek Machar has disrupted the ongoing plans to pass out the first batch of the 83,000 unified forces.

On August 4, SPLM/A-IO breakaway faction led by Machar’s former chief of staff Simon Gatwech Dual announced that it had deposed the latter from the chairmanship of the party. Several senior military officers once allied to Machar have since defected to join Dual’s group and the South Sudan People’s Defense Force.