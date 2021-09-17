SPLA-IO denies allegations on Tambura conflict

By Baraka John

The division commander of Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA- IO) based in Lii- Rangu had denied allegations circulated on social media about his removal as false.

Last week, unconfirmed information circulated on social media that, Maj. General Simon Samuel Alisolomo, the commander of SPLA-IO based in Lii- Rangu was removed by Governor Futuyo and replaced him with another General alleged to be from the tribe of the governor which was not true.

In a statement to media yesterday, General Simon Samuel Alisolomo said he was military personnel of the SPLA-IO, and not a tribal soldier of either the Azande party nor the Balanda tribes.

“There is no party for Balanda or Zande. For those who wrote on social media and those who heard that I was removed from my position as SPLA-IO division commander, it is false information,”

He added that he still remained division commander for SPLA-IO in Lii- Rangu. The rumors of his removal as the division commander of the I/O forces in Lii-Rangu circulated in the social media were a fabricatedlies against him and he clarified that, only the C-in-C of the SPLA-IO has the powers to remove him.

He revealed that his stay in the Lii-Rangu was because of the security arrangement and that was why they had forces in the cantonment and training centers.

He however,appealed for the speedy graduation of the unified forces so that the Country could have one army under one command.

Maj. General Simon Samuel Alisolomo was appointed last year after general James Nando who was the SPAL-IO division commander in Lii-Rangu defected to SSPDF.