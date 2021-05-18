SPLA Day shifts to 17 May for its Commemoration

By John Agok

The government yesterday shifted 16thMayto Monday 17 as the public holiday due to Sunday where 16thMay fell in and citizens could not celebrate it.

This is the 38th anniversary of the founding of the SPLA/M where they commemorate annually.

Since this day is marked on May 16th every year, but the government said moving it to Monday is because the holiday falls on a Sunday and coincides with the end of the Ramadan holidays that was already announced by the Ministry of Labor.

According to the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei, President Kiir directed that work begins on Tuesday, May 18 to allow South Sudanese to pay tribute to the martyrs.

Meanwhile, President Kiir was quoted in a statement to commemorate 38 Anniversary of the SPLA day saying, “Many were victims including causalitiesand some lost their loves ones”.

Kiir pledged the better living conditions for the organized forces.

“Things will not remain this way for long, with progress in peace implementation, there is a silver lining in the horizon”, he added.

In May 1983 some mutinies broke out in the barracks of the Sudanese army in the southern regions, most notably in Bor, and also at Ayod, Pochalla, Wangkai, and Pibor.

The mutinies were commanded by Major KerubinoKuanyinBol and Major William NyuonBany.

On May 16th, 1983, the Sudan People’s Liberation Army was founded, with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement as its political wing. John Garang de Mabior was made its first chairman and Commander-in-Chief.

KerbinoKuanyin was appointed the second-ranking Commander, and William Nyuonas third in command.

The SPLA/SPLM aimed to establish an autonomous Southern Sudan, initially within a united Sudan.

In 1984, the first full-fledged SPLA battalion graduated in Bilpam. The name ‘Bilpam’ carried great symbolic importance for SPLA as the epicenter of the uprising. After Bilpam, other SPLA training camps were established at Dimma, Bonga, and Panyido.

Its military actions against the Sudanese government became the Second Sudanese Civil War that would last until 2005.

After South Sudan gained its independence in 2011, the SPLA became the army of the new country.

The SPLA was renamed the South Sudan People’s Defense Force, SSPDF, in 2018, partly after the SPLA splintered into so many groups fighting each other from 2013 and 2016.

As of 2019, the SSPDF comprised the Ground Force, Air Force, and Presidential Guard.

SSPDF is still under process of transformation from tribal army to National army that is task and trust to protect the Country territory and its people.