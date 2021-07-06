jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, July 6th, 2021
Editorial

SPEND RESOURCES ON NATION DEVELOPMENT

Odongo Odoyo

BY ELIA JOSEPH LOFUL(guest)

In my country, I have seen what I never saw in other countries. During one of my international travel, I was marveled at what other people are doing in their respective countries. What I witnessed with my naked eye surpassed my deep intellect. I mean here, the pace of development they are moving toward it. Everywhere you go it is fascinating to glance at with continued glee. You could wonder what measure of cooperation, unity and love they geared to propel their nations to the level they are today. Sometime one feels ashamed about it. Thinking how such swift development takes place while in your own homeland things seems to be at dim light in spite of the fact that there is every necessary resource required to transform the country within a short period possible. A friend of mine from the countrywhere I visited asked me where am I from? I told him; I am from South Sudan. Laughingly, the guy was curious about the wellbeing and the greatness of my country. This is what he said, “Please, your country is very rich, because it has much minerals, rich in agriculture and even plenty of water.” After gaspinghis words, I was challenged at what the man said.  Thereafter, I realized my own nation is very fortunate and great in the region and even globally.  However, to my dismay, it appears like my country people and I included do not discover the greatness and the blessing endowed in it.Djibouti, one of the smallest African countries in the continent is progressing rapidly, competing with other able countries who have vast natural resources.  Thought, the land is dry lacking natural resources, but whatever little God has provided therein, the people of the land are enthusiastic keenly utilizing the waterbodies provided for by nature for their livelihood. Many reports have been written about the poor condition of the land. Nevertheless, the people inhabiting the soil are turning it into a glory of hope. It has attracted nations around the globe to take keen interest in investing in it becoming as one stop market for the world. The Government has entirely utilizedevery income that generated from the manmade resources to develop the country and put it in a good shape in the region. Within only nine years of concerted efforts set by the country’s leadership to bring a change the country has thrive swiftly.

As the people of this land, we should value and use whatever much or little available in the country to utilize for nation development instead of spending on luxuriously on things that do not create prosperity for the future generation. It is worthless to have an estate in foreign countries and have none in your cradle land.

