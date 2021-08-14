SPEED-Up Implementation of security arrangements

By Tereza Jeremiah

Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Secretary General Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, yesterday urged the Unity Government known as the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, R-TGoNUto speed up the implementation of security arrangement.

Dr. Gebeyehu in his address to the media, said he had expressed the concern of the regional body, IGAD,about the slow implementation of Chapter Two of the peace agreement which talked about security arrangements, to the presidency during their meeting on Thursday.

The discussion between the leaders of the parties to the 2018 peace agreement and IGAD envoy was convened in light of the recent leadership crisis within the main opposition party, SPLM/A-IO, after the Kitgwang declaration where General Simon Gatwech Dual and General Johnson Olony claimed to have deposed First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny from the leadership.

“The security is the backbone of the agreement which was signed in 2016. Based on the slow progress of the agreement, we have expressed our concern to the entire leadership.Chapter two [implementation]is not going as planned and this is a challenge to South Sudanese. So we urge the government to implement the security arrangement and graduate the troops,” he said.

Dr. Gebeyehu also applauded the parties for the progress reached in implementing other chapters of the peace agreement, fully formation of the national legislature.

Chapter Two of the Revitalized Peace Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) which was mediated by IGAD, addressed the issues of permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangement which included unification of forces to be national army under one command.