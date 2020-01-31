Specialists issued seasonal rainfall forecast for March to May 2020

By: Khamis Cosmas Lokudu

The Fifty-Fourth Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum for the Months of March, April and May 2020 rainfall season was convened by the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre in collaboration with Kenya Meteorological Department and other cohorts from 27th– 29th January this year in town of Mombasa, Kenya.

This year forecast signposts a great probability of a rainier than regular season in western parts of South Sudan, South-western and eastern Uganda, Western Kenya as well as eastern Rwanda. According to the statement released at the end of the climate outlook forum yesterday.

The announcement also read, it is likely that episodic rainfall events might lead to flash floods in those areas considering that October, November and December 2019 rainfall season was one of the dampest on record, leading to major floods across the region causing damage to infrastructure and livelihoods across the region of greater Horn of Africa.

In the declaration, the climate experts advised the regional and national authorities to use this seasonal forecast for planning and to update it with monthly forecast and Ten days that is always released by IGAD climate prediction and Application Centre and the National Meteorological services.

The stakeholders in attendance during the three days greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook forum (GHACOF54) include climate information provider, decision-makers, climate scientists, media and civil society members and users from key socio-economic sectors, governmental and non-governmental organizations, others.

However, the greater Horn of Africa region comprises of South Sudan, Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.