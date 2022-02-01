SPEAKER-Nunu We care about you tells civil servants

By Atimaku Joan

The Speaker of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA), Nunu Kumba has said that the parliament cared about civil servants, days after the August House passed controversial emolument and privileges bill that awards each lawmaker a whopping SSP 800,000 monthly salary among other benefits.

The bill attracted uproar from some public servants who accused the national lawmakers of prioritizing their profits over another burning of national concern.

“The parliament passed a bill of their rights instead of looking at other bills, they take the bill that is concerning them, we are really facing problems,” said Brigadier General James Dak Karlo, Deputy Police Spokesman who spoke at AIDA Hotel during the opening of a symposium on women access to health held under the theme, “Zero Discrimination, Challenging All Forms of Discrimination Against Women recently.

However, in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Nunu Kumba advised that it was important to understand that the parliament was not a service provider but rather a lawmaker and an overseer of the implementation of laws.

“The MPs care about the people, they have specific roles. First of all, our people should understand that the parliament is not a service provider, we are lawmakers. We make laws and we approve policies of the line ministries that provide services so, we will only fail if we don’t make those laws,” said Nunu.

She stated that the national assembly is one of the three pillars of the government so ideally; they are supposed to be a little bit autonomous from the executive affirming that now that the emolument act has been reviewed which has taken some time because challenges known by everyone.

Nunu revealed that the cabinet has already discussed issues of inflation which is not matched with the current service structure of the civil servants that the public service has also come up with several options from which the cabinet can choose one and one of the options was actually selected and approved but the problem was there were no enough resources to cover these new salary structures.

She said that it is also expected that the executives would be looking into the issue and soon it would be tabled in the parliament if it has to be included as part of the budget.

She asked the ministry of finance to ensure that there is enough resources to cover the salary structure because it is one thing to pass a law and the other to implement it.