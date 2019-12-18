Southern Liech State Minister appeals for education support

Liech State Minister of General Education Ruot Malual (Courtesy photo)

By: Peter Gatkuoth

The Southern Liech State Minister of General Education Ruot Malual has called on the national government and Non-Governmental organization (NGO) to render support to the State.

This came after the State has seen the progress of peace and the return of refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Speaking to Juba Monitor over phone yesterday the Southern Ruot said they are facing difficulties in reaching the examination centers.

“We are facing problem in transportation of exams to the centers, and we are walking on foot to reach some of the counties in the state, no vehicle to reach the examination centers,” Ruot said.

He added that they are happy with the national Minister of General Education for ensuring that every child have access to the examinations in the recent years. It is the second time that state has received the examinations.

“We have five centers in the State, these include Rubkuach, Leer Emma Secondary School, Nyal, Mayiandit and Protection of Civilian Sites (PoCs) that are currently having access to exams,” Ruot said.

He further encouraged students to work hard and answer their exams with confidence adding that it will determine their capabilities of going to the universities level.

“I am appealing to the government and Non government organization to assist us with study materials like books, and many more in the education sector, many people are returning to town now, and there is need to maintain education system for returnees,” he added.

He stated that they are happy with the government of South Sudan to ensure that the education reach every child in country. He said about 867 students have sat for South Sudan Secondary Certificate compared to last year.