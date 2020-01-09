Southern Liech Governor fires six Ministers, four Commissioners

The Governor of
Southern Liech State Stephen Thiey Yar on Tuesday issued a gubernatorial decree
relieving six ministers and four commissioners.
Those sacked include
the Minister of Health and Environment, Minister of physical Infrastructure,
Minister of Education, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and fisheries,
Minister of Rural Development and the Minister of Gender and Social welfare.
Speaking to Juba
Monitor yesterday over phone from the State Capital Leer, Southern Liech
Information Minister, Nyuon Joseph said the governor has the right in the state
to relieve and appoint the right person in the right place.
“Relieving and appointment does not mean you
are a bad person or you don’t know how work, it is system of government. In any organization or other intuitions there
must be appointment.
He added that the
appointment of new ministers and commissioners focus on the unity of the people
of Southern Liech State.
Chak Yoach Gai,
former commissioner of Rubkuai County welcomed his relieve.
“Relieving and
appointment is something normal in any government and here I call upon all
residents of Southern Liech State to accept and respect the decision taken by
the governor because changes are meant to be there in any government,” Yoach
said.
On Tuesday 7th
of January the governor appointted Simon Gatluak Pech as Minister of Education,
Chak Toch Liep, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Khor Garmai
Garang Minister of Physical Infrastructure, Ruot Malual Gatluak, Minister of
Ruaral Development, Angelo Mattiek Koryom, Minister of Health and Environment, Sarah
William Nyuon, Minister of Gender and Social Welfare while Bentiu Wichkier Piem
is now the State coordinate.
The newly
appointed County commissioners include Peter Chuol Phar Commissioner of
Tharjiethbor, William Sudan Beliu Commissioner of Panyjiar, Bol Chany Reer,
Commissioner of Rubkuai and Chotluak Dang Koung appointed the Commissioner of
DhornWang County.