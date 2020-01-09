jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, January 10th, 2020
Southern Liech Governor fires six Ministers, four Commissioners

By: Wek Atak Kacjang

The Governor of Southern Liech State Stephen Thiey Yar on Tuesday issued a gubernatorial decree relieving six ministers and four commissioners.

Those sacked include the Minister of Health and Environment, Minister of physical Infrastructure, Minister of Education, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and fisheries, Minister of Rural Development and the Minister of Gender and Social welfare.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday over phone from the State Capital Leer, Southern Liech Information Minister, Nyuon Joseph said the governor has the right in the state to relieve and appoint the right person in the right place.

 “Relieving and appointment does not mean you are a bad person or you don’t know how work, it is system of government.  In any organization or other intuitions there must be appointment.

He added that the appointment of new ministers and commissioners focus on the unity of the people of Southern Liech State.

Chak Yoach Gai, former commissioner of Rubkuai County welcomed his relieve.

“Relieving and appointment is something normal in any government and here I call upon all residents of Southern Liech State to accept and respect the decision taken by the governor because changes are meant to be there in any government,” Yoach said.

On Tuesday 7th of January the governor appointted Simon Gatluak Pech as Minister of Education, Chak Toch Liep, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Khor Garmai Garang Minister of Physical Infrastructure, Ruot Malual Gatluak, Minister of Ruaral Development, Angelo Mattiek Koryom, Minister of Health and Environment, Sarah William Nyuon, Minister of Gender and Social Welfare while Bentiu Wichkier Piem is now the State coordinate.

The newly appointed County commissioners include Peter Chuol Phar Commissioner of Tharjiethbor, William Sudan Beliu Commissioner of Panyjiar, Bol Chany Reer, Commissioner of Rubkuai and Chotluak Dang Koung appointed the Commissioner of DhornWang County.

