South SudanFootball cup for 2021 drawn

By John Agok

South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) yesterday named 21 teams that will participate in South Sudan Cup 2020-2021 from three major cities Juba, Rumbek and Renk of their 9th edition in competitions scheduled to kick start on 9th-30thMay in the ten states.

The launching of the drawing was done in SSFA headquarter Juba Thursday morning under the theme: “Peace through Football”,

However, SSFA Secretary General Victor Lawrence pledged the best to all teams drawn and expected the only best team to emerge as the champion in all competitions scheduled to take place.

Lual warned of stern measures attached to the tournament if there are any violations directed to SSFA, saying the punitive measures would be stipulated in FIFA / SSFA doctrines.

He opened by announcing (Malakia)Tereka FC to face(Gulangn) Mundri FC in the Pre-matches and the winner will join other 8 teams in Juba.

“As the secretary General in SSFA, I am declaring to you the teams that will participate in South Sudan Cup of 2020-2021 that kickoff on 9th May 2021 as follows: Tereka FC will face Mundri FC in the pre-match stages and the winners of this will face each other in the group stages of group B and C respectively,” he said.

Sport Journalist for City FM was an MC during the drawing event. He further directed the protocols during the launching of SSFA South Sudan Cup 2021 drawn for 21 teams in the tournament.

Group B and Group C were arranged as he announced through the tabling on podium prior announcement of final grouping stages. 8 teams will both go to quarter and semi- final in Juba as well as the last two into the final.

There were few questions and answers asked by sport journalists regarding the security issues coupled with economic hardship that may derailed the tournament so far, but Mr.MakurMajokKariom the Head of logistic and finance in SSFA downplayed the impediments citing the major success in South Sudan Cup tournament since 2013 when crisis erupted.

Majok said, the state government has up to now not reported to them any security matters that perhaps interrupt, there would be tournament in the Country.

Meanwhile, the President on his arrival at the Juba International Airport stated that the Administration of SSFA will start early preparation for the tournament in foreign camps.

He indicatedthat the progressive meetings held during the trip with Presidents of the International Federation of Football Association, the Confederation of African Football and Heads of Qatar and Saudi Arabia Federations to pave ways for developmental relations towards South Sudan Football Association in many sectors.