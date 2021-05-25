South Sudanese Students Union installed new leadership

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala

The body of South Sudanese Students Union in Uganda organized election under the theme: “Unity for all students” In free and fair election as was observed by South Sudan Embassy officials particularly

Speaking to students after election waseducationattaché Mr. Lual Akol Nhialwho urged students to fight tribalism by all means saying the vice could create disunity.

Mr. Lual Akol officially announced to student’s community that there was scholarship offered by International University of East Africa to South Sudan embassy in Kampala of about five positions for engineering courses, and qualifications to get it, must be senior six certificate of education for South Sudanese nationals only.

Akol called on youngSouth Sudaneseto prepare to be future leaders adding the future of the countrylies ahead of them.

The event was held in Kampala at Equatoria Hotel.

The winner of the election was Mr. Gum Beny Machar who garnered 58 votes beating his other contenders who garnered only 21 votes each.

Speaking to voters was Ms. Achol Angela Manhiem Bol one of the loserswho conceded the defeat and promised to work for the common good of the union because leadership was to serve South Sudanese students in Uganda.