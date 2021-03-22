South Sudanese students hold dialogue on GBV

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala.

South Sudanese female students held dialogue at Makerere University senate conference Hall on March 19, 2021, under the theme “Raising voices for young women in South Sudan to make it a better place”. The dialogue was about fighting gender- based violence (GBV) out of South Sudan using dialogue among young people of South Sudan to influence the leaders of the country to fight it in all fronts.

Speaking to female students fighting against discrimination and all sort of challenges facing women in South Sudan, Joyce Tindilo Taban representative from South Sudan embassy in Uganda, urged young women to be focused and always rolloutway forward by implementing the resolutions to change the narrative out there in the society.

Taban called on male colleagues to develop culture of taking care of women by giving them soft landing in all places of work and possibly at home because having healthy home must have well defined relations among the parents and their children regardless of their gender she said.

Madam Tindilo Taban challenged women to take responsibility of working as an independent mind because believing that men will provide services to family.Meanwhile, women setbacks without necessarily workingwill never provide positive results in emancipating of women against violence in the community.

In her part Ms. Nyakim Angelina Vice President of Makerere University South Sudanese Students Association (MUSSSA) gave closing remarks on behalf of South Sudanese female students Association, by calling on well-wishers to keep funding such meetings and dialogue among South Sudanese communities to continue and find lasting solution to problem facing women and essentially few men who suffered in silence.

Angelina Vice president professionally challenged girls to be proactive in life because chances come once in life as the saying goes “There is time for everything in life”, however, always do correct thing that can change your life and the life of the society”. she explained.

The event was organized by Makerere University South Sudanese Students Association known as (MUSSSA) spearheaded by female students from different universities. The event was attended by students mostly the women to share their views in regard to serious problems facing women on the African continent, for instance, discrimination against women in public institutions such as universities and government institutions.

About sixty of South Sudanese women who attended female dialogue in Kampala appealed to men out there to always respect women because women are the base of prosperous society.