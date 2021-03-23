South Sudanese student wins guild presidency

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala

South Sudanese in East Africa and elsewhere in the world continue to put records straight not only on academic matters manic but equally excelling in leadership competitions among their fellow Eastern African students.

KokMakoi Madeng President of South Sudanese Students Association at St. Lawrence University, congratulated the newly elected Guild President of St. Lawrence University, Kampala Uganda, Mr. Jargi Joseph Aloga with his vice President Mawerere Ivan Kitimbo, who won a competitive presidential race in the election held over the weekend.

On special note Kok thanked South Sudanese students at St. Lawrence University in two accounts, for having brought together real leaders who will never let people down, and can firmly stand to unite students.

Guild president elect congratulated all those who voted in his favor Jargi Joseph Aloga said he will work harder for all students of St Lawrence University.

“Since you voted for me to lead you according to your wishes and essentially serving public interest of our students at the university by promoting peace and unity among the African people since the university is hosting different nationalities on African continent and willingly voted for me 168 votes, congratulationto you comrades,” he said.

Guild president Aloga pledged to be people’s leader who will lead by ethics and always standfirm and do the needful things for the people who elected me into power.

“I thank student’s fraternity for your massive support and the Electoral Committee for conducting free and fair election and the entire University’s management that monitored the process to ensure safety of the students,”Mr. Aloga said.

The victory of Jargi Joseph Aloga prompted South Sudanese people to send in their congratulatory messages including South Sudan Ambassador to Uganda Simon Duku Michael who congratulated South Sudanese students of St. Lawrence University for supporting their own to win the guild race.

“May the Guild president serve all the students’ fraternity equally and stand firm to address students’ issues without fear or favor as beginning of leadership,” Ambassador Duku expressed.