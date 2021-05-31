South Sudanese should invest in their country

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

It is very important for the people of South Sudan to invest in their own country than investing in other countries which are not their motherland. Many South Sudanese invested in Uganda, Kenya to mention a few among others. They built good houses of standards in those countries. Those who invested are government officials, businessmen and women, and individuals who have money to afford to buy houses in other countries.

Reasons for doing it are not the same, could be to have houses in the neighboring counties for family to live in during the conflicts. May be because they married from those countries and want to have houses for their children and so many other reasons.

It is good for those who used their own money buy houses instead of using government resources. It is evil for those who took government money in wrong ways which is corruption. Majority of people in the government might have used government resources for their own investment. What would happen to them if they leave government positions?

Each and every one can analyze this their own way. For me the law we have now is not effective, time will come for another government to use it in right way. May be currently it is not appropriate for the government to apply.

However, people should learn from the other countries, what had happened to them after their terms in power ended. Remember there is no leader for ever in this world, “Leaders come and leaders go.” Therefore, we need to be careful with what we are doing, especially those who are working and holding government positions, and those in private sector. Be faithful in what you are doing, so that when you are no more in this world, your file remains clean.

Thus, looking for the Kingdom of God start from what you are doing daily. There is no time after dead, time is now do well.

May God bless us all