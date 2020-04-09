jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, April 9th, 2020
HomeNewsSouth Sudanese refugees stranded at Elegu Border
News

South Sudanese refugees stranded at Elegu Border

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Mandela Nelson Denis

South Sudanese refugees who had travelled to receive their food ratios in the refugee camps in Uganda are currently stranded in Elegu for a week now due to the border closure.

The refugees who crossed to Uganda, did not manage to come back to South Sudan after the border movement was restricted.

An eye witness in Nimule Paul Lapul told Juba Monitor on phone that since the border got closed many of the refugees were stranded at the border with nothing to survive on.

“Before the border was closed, there were over fifty South Sudanese stranded at the border, it is now a week since the movement was restricted, I don’t know how they are managing but I am sure life is hard because they have no relatives in Elegu,” said Paul.

Madut Derrick said one of his friends was among those stranded at the border. He alleges that the stranded have been beaten-an allegation that could not be independently verified.

“I was informed by a friend in Elegu who said that the refugees who cannot afford to go back to the camp were sleeping on the pavements and begging for what to eat,” said Madut.

“Some people pay bribes to cross to South Sudan but those who cannot afford are left.”

Tul, not his real name alleged that he paid some money to authorities in Elegu to allow him cross to Nimule.

Anet Iya, a mother of twins told Juba Monitor that the last food ratio they received was in March and with the current coronavirus outbreak in Uganda, the April food ration has not yet reached.

“Life is difficult in the camp and coronavirus has made it worst, I have children and still wonder how we will survive for the days to come, the neighbors also have no food to share with us,” said Anet.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

CRIME 33 hit squad criminals nabbed

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Odongo Odoyo        A combined special security force under the command of the Inspector General of Police (IPG) Majak Akec has broken the ring chain of dangerous criminals and arrested 33 members of the gang who have terrorized and caused mayhem in the country. The criminals arrested included three Ugandans, a Rwandese, three local civilians and the rest noncommissioned members of different forces have been involved in the killings, armed robberies including banks, petrol stations and other atrocities against Juba residents and other parts of the country. Their suspected top...
News

Over 100 people abducted in Lainya County

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Elia Joseph Loful At least 107 civilians have been abducted by unknown gunmen in Lainya County of Central Equatoria States allegedly by the National Salvation Front (NAS). The people abducted include women. South Sudan People’s Defense Force Spokesperson Maj. General Lul Ruai Koang alleged the young people were forcefully recruited by the National Salvation Front. Lul said the SSPDF received intelligence reports indicating that NAS has been conducting force recruitment of young people under their control. “We received the call from one of the local chiefs in the area....
error: Content is protected !!