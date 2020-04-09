South Sudanese refugees stranded at Elegu Border

By Mandela Nelson Denis

South Sudanese refugees who had travelled to receive their food ratios in the refugee camps in Uganda are currently stranded in Elegu for a week now due to the border closure.

The refugees who crossed to Uganda, did not manage to come back to South Sudan after the border movement was restricted.

An eye witness in Nimule Paul Lapul told Juba Monitor on phone that since the border got closed many of the refugees were stranded at the border with nothing to survive on.

“Before the border was closed, there were over fifty South Sudanese stranded at the border, it is now a week since the movement was restricted, I don’t know how they are managing but I am sure life is hard because they have no relatives in Elegu,” said Paul.

Madut Derrick said one of his friends was among those stranded at the border. He alleges that the stranded have been beaten-an allegation that could not be independently verified.

“I was informed by a friend in Elegu who said that the refugees who cannot afford to go back to the camp were sleeping on the pavements and begging for what to eat,” said Madut.

“Some people pay bribes to cross to South Sudan but those who cannot afford are left.”

Tul, not his real name alleged that he paid some money to authorities in Elegu to allow him cross to Nimule.

Anet Iya, a mother of twins told Juba Monitor that the last food ratio they received was in March and with the current coronavirus outbreak in Uganda, the April food ration has not yet reached.

“Life is difficult in the camp and coronavirus has made it worst, I have children and still wonder how we will survive for the days to come, the neighbors also have no food to share with us,” said Anet.