South Sudanese in Kampala mourn artist Pachong

By: Martin Manyiel Wugol

Rumbek Community in Kampala together with

the congregation of Episcopal Church of South Sudan in Kampala paid last tribute to Music legend David Pachong Mading.

The mourners gathered on Sunday at Omega Healing Center Church in Kampala to pray for the soul of late artist Pachong.

Late Pachong was not just a musician but well devoted believer and a choir who established South Sudanese Church musical instruments two years ago.

Bishop Peter Marial Agok described the deceased as a great musician who inspired many South Sudanese through his songs that are centered on unity of the citizens.

Bishop Peter Marial used the occasion to call on the people of Western Lakes State to stop the ongoing communal fight in the state.

He said they should practice the culture of forgiveness among them so as to achieve lasting peace.

The late singer David Pachong Mading started his musical career way back in 2005 when music was only associated to the Congolese artists which dominated the airwaves of South Sudan.

Musician Pachong who inspired a lot of people through his musical life passed away in Juba at the age of 37.

He was born in Rumbek Western Lakes in 1983.

He survived with one wife and two children. The process to transport his body to Rumbek for burial is underway.