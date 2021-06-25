South Sudanese in Kampala donate hand hoes to refugees

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Refugees in Palorinya have received one thousand hand hoes from business community in Kampala.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the chairman of South Sudan Association Kalisto Eriku said the hoes would help them boost agriculture sector in the settlement.

“We all know that the ratio has been reduced, we have brought for you hoes to start your own farming,’’ he said.

“I don’t want you people to go and beg for food from this host community,’’ he added.

One of the beneficiary Mama Santina Utua who also doubled as women chairperson appreciated the Association and urged other South Sudanese from other areas to continue supporting their brothers in the settlement.

“Don’t only enjoy in Kampala but visit us also in the camps and see how we are suffering,’’ she said.

She asked the leaders in South Sudan to implement the revitalized peace agreement so that they would get back.

“What we want is peace, we want to go back home,’’ she added.

She also appealed to men to work together with their wives to avoid heavy load on women.

“Now the men will leave garden work to their wives which is bad,’’ she concluded