South Sudanese in Kampala condemn killing of nuns

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

South Sudanese in Uganda condemned the killing of two catholic sisters and other victims by barbaric group on Juba Nimule Road on Monday after returning from Loa centenary celebration.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Asunta Yar Akol resident of Kampala said that, the killing was an uncouth and clear act of terrorism against innocent people which must be dealt with decisively.

“Condolences to the Catholic Church and the congregation of Sacred Heart’s family for unfortunate incident involving lives of our beloved Sister Mary Abutand Sister Regina Roba. My personal relationship with the late sister Mary Abut who was a great mentor and mother whom we interacted regularly throughout her mission as reverend sister until her last breath on earth, “She will be missed dearly”

She added that, losing such amazing people who were just dedicating their entire lives in serving people of God and criminals decided to snatch them away from us without any sense of humanity in them. “We pray and believe that the government of South Sudan will provide justice to our Reverend sister Mary and Regina in Jesus name Amen,”.

She revealed that, she calledupon the government to immediately establish an investigation team to investigate the motive behind this unfortunate killing of servants of God in daylight and bring those shameless culprits to book.