Tuesday, March 30th, 2021
South Sudanese celebrate Palm Sunday in Kampala
News

South Sudanese celebrate Palm Sunday in Kampala

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

[Kampala Correspondent]

South Sudanese faithfulin Kampala Uganda gathered at South Sudanese International Christian Fellowship Church in Kampala to celebrate Palm Sunday, under the theme: “True believers fear God as only saviour.”

The occasion was presided by Bishop James Lagos who called on the faithful to put confidence in God.

TheAfrica Inland Church (AIC) Bishop reassured the congregation to remain hopeful despite the turbulence period the country is going through.

“The hardship our country is facing, will surely stop and South Sudan will be great again by redeeming her glory in the region and to achieve it, people should believe in God and in our leadership to deliver us fromthe challenges we are now facing as country,”saidBishop Lago.

Pastor Joseph Simbe, however, warned the congregations to be cautious on how to protect themselves from Covid-19. He advised them towear masks and sanitize their hands regularly.

