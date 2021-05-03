South Sudanese cautioned about new Covid-19variant

By Martin Manyiel Wugol



Community in Uganda celebrated the Labour Day in form of celebrating the achievement of South Sudanese who made it to graduation booklet. The eventwas held under the theme, “Leave no one behind in search for basiceducation”.

Speaking to celebrants who used May 1st Labour Day to celebrate the recentgraduation of South Sudanese students and now graduates from Kampala University, Peter MajakMajakcounselor at the South Sudan Embassy in charge of Immigration and Passport warned South Sudanese nationals in Uganda to be careful in observing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in combating Coronavirus new variant reported in Uganda and belief to be deadliest type of virus.

Chief Majakcategorically urged people of South Sudan to be resilient in education

because. “If we want to realize reform in public sector, we must encourage

ourselves to take education very seriously,” said Majak.

He also talks about challenges ofsim-cards closure happening these days in connection with visa expiry. Peter Majak urged citizens to register their sim-cards because bylaws there is connection to visa policy in Uganda however,“when your visa expired, please get yourself new visa if you need to stay in Uganda just to avoiddisconnection of your sim-cards services,” He warned.

The celebration ceremony was attended by Bishop Peter Marial Agok of Episcopal Church of South Sudan who encouraged old and young South Sudanese to continue with trajectory of pursuing field of education because it is rewarding in considerable ways in human life. “On behalf of graduates Maj. Gen Charles Deng Manin thanked the families and sponsors for making theirfinancial support to make sure that we graduate and finished without dropping out from school despite challenges here and there still considerable support was given for few of us to graduate congratulation”.

The World Health Organization warned that the variant, identified as B.1.617, had been detected in at least “17 countries”.