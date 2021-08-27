South Sudanese Athletes to arrive today

By John Agok

The South Sudanese Athletes are expected to land at Juba International Airport (JIA) today after staying for three years training for Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.

The media will be covering the arrival of Abraham Guem of Men’s 1500m, Lucia Morris in Women’s 200m who participated in the Olympic Tokyo2020 under universality position. The three Athletes accompanying them were also Abraham Majok, Paulo Lokoro and AkoonAkoon among other officials.

The five Athletes were stationed in Maebashi City in Northern part of Japan under the sponsorship of JICCA since 2019.Now, the area known for its historic silk industry has become a second home for the athletes as they had been seeking for the first-ever Olympic medal for the Republic of South Sudan.

The five arrived in Japan before the games were delayed by the global pandemic in 2020, and were expected to be there for only half a year.

Eng. Juma Stephen Lugga,the President of South Sudan National Olympic (SSNOC) told press conference that Athletes would travel from Japan city reroute via Dubai to Juba on 27th August 2021.

“We would have come with these Athletes together but, Japanese wanted to have celebration with them first before following us. They will start their journey on 26th from Maebashi city to Tokyo via Dubai and then land in Juba Airport on Friday noon,” he said.

“We are really proud of the two Athletes who were partaking in the Olympic, especially Abraham Guem who was denied to qualify after outstanding performance and remained controversial.”

According to Maebashiofficials,they had kept the athletes busy with calligraphy lessons, introducing traditional Japanese musical instruments such as the koto, and training on the mountains outside the city. The players also learned to ride bicycles, which had become their main means of transport throughout the city. Training in Maebashi hadn’t been without some hiccups.

South Sudan’s athletes pushed back against learning Japanese language five days a week, which they saw as having limited use in the future. Organizers eventually changed their schedule to include more computer classes.