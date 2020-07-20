jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, July 20th, 2020
South Sudan youth celebrates Nelson Mandela Day

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The National Youth Union and South Sudan Youth Organizations’ coalition members on Saturday celebrated Nelson Mandela’s day in Juba for the first time.

The event themed “helping the vulnerable” was commemorated at Al-Shabah Children’s Hospital in Juba to remember the legacy of Nelson Mandela, the former President of South Africa.

During the event, the youth group donated coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPEs), charity items and cleaning materials to the hospital as well as cleaning up the hospital as a charity way of honoring the late Nelson Mandela.

The event was attended by members of the national youth union and South Sudan youth organizations coalition as it was graced by the national Minister of youth Dr. Albino Bol Dhieu.

Speaking at the event, Gola Boyo Gola, the Chairperson of National Youth said the joint group was celebrating Mandela Day to honor his clean legacy and contribution to inspire change among the people of South Africa.

“When we are celebrating Mandela Day, we are honoring his legacy he has left behind. We all know that Nelson Mandela fought for injustice in South Africa for more than 67 years, so we are asking everyone to give only 67 minutes this time to contribute positively in the community,” he said.

He added that it was the reason why the National Youth Union and youth organizations took the initiative to contribute to the vulnerable people’s lives.

“We have decided to contribute and make some impacts on our vulnerable people’s lives by donating some facemasks, biscuits to the kids, cleaning materials and others because this is how we want to learn from the late Nelson Mandela,” Mr. Gola stated.

Mr. Gola urged the young people to encourage the spirit of voluntarism in order to help the vulnerable population across the country.

“We should not always ask for what our country can do for us instead we ask for what we can do for our country. And this is the spirit we need our country to work on it,”

He said there was a need to make an impact to the vulnerable people, adding that “we need to fight poverty, injustice and to make sure that we embrace peace and unity.”  

Dr. Albino Bol Dhieu, the National Minister of youth applauds the youth group for the initiative to support the vulnerable people.

“This is the solidarity that we want. The South Sudan that we want is the South Sudan that we have to build based on our voluntary work.”

“Let’s remind ourselves that the initiative we have taken for our forefathers 50 years ago is what led to the birthday of our nation and the Independence that we commemorated just two weeks ago.”

He stressed that there was a need to instill the same initiative unto other youngsters’ minds so that they can magnify it at the local levels.

“When we clean our environment, we will not have other diseases like cholera and malaria, so the youth are ones to fight off these problems,” the Minister said.  

Christine Kide, the Chairperson of South Sudan youth organizations Coalition appreciated the youth group for the teamwork to support the vulnerable people.

“This is the South Sudan we are hoping for. So we have to start fixing it now,” she said.    

Dr. Felix Nyungura, the Deputy Executive Director at Al Shabah Children’s Hospital said it was prestigious young people remembering the great work of past leaders even if they are no more.  

“Mandela was a great person, he has done what anyone can do, I think what people can do is that our leaders should emulate Mandela, although he has died his legacy is left behind, people can follow him exactly then things will be well,” he concluded. 

