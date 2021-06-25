South Sudan Women Land’s right conference kick off

By John Agok

The three-day conference on Women land’s right in the country commenced yesterday in Juba and drawn the participants from grass roots in a bid to acquire knowledge on land rights.

The conference was officiated by National Minister of Land, Housing and Urban development under the theme; Beyond Policy: Renewed Commitments to Achieve National Obligation on Women’s Land rights in South Sudan.

Michael Changjiek the Minister urged women across the Country to embrace three day conference and be able to sensitize their fellow women at the grassroots level on knowing land’s rights.

He assured his readiness to implement both land policies and land act of 2009 in the country.

“I called on you to acquire this knowledge and educate your fellow women on land rights, so that, they community must know everybody despite particular gender has absolute rights to own the land and other property”, he said.

Changjiek equally condemned customary laws and acknowledged the boys, girls and windows rights to own or inherit the land and other properties in the Society.

“We must challenge our customary laws with legal instrument that reinforce the execution of court order regarding land issues, this will preclude land grabbing within the Society. We also need to collectively give equal rights to both boys and girls, more especially our windows to legally own the land”, he added.

Kimberly Roberson UNCHR Representative gave benefit of doubt to government of South Sudan to translate whatever policies on land into action or reality.

“We as the partners would like to see action taken rather paperwork and beautiful designed policy framework without actual implementation”, she underscored.

The conference was attended by two undersecretaries of Ministry of Land Housing, Urban development and Ministry of Gender, Child and Social welfare to document the tangible resolutions of the meetings.

The consortium of UN Agencies and NGOs in collaboration with government organized three day conference.