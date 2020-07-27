South Sudan to hold oil expo this week

By Staff Writer

South Sudan is set to hold its annual oil expo this week via a video conference.

The expo is set to bring together regional actors on the oil sector as the country is set to capitalize on renewed peace, as the year 2020 was pegged a year of stability and economic growth, underpinned by the country’s oil and gas sector.

The Petroleum Ministry said the oil production has reduced by about 20,000 per day due to the coronavirus.

The country is participating in oil production cuts from OPEC+ and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expo would focus on how the country can maintain its progress from 2019.What opportunities are there for South Sudanese companies in 2020 in the oil and gas sector?

The Panelists would also discuss the strategies for survival during a low oil price environment as well as the economic diversification projects that would be slated to move ahead

Jacob Manyuon Deng, Director General for Planning and Projects, South Sudan Electricity Corporation, Robert Mdeza, Chief Executive Officer, Trinity Energy; Makear Michael Dot, Chief Executive Officer, Nile Petroleum Services

Other panelist include Jamal Salaman Peter, Geoscience Team Lead, Nilepet, Makear Michael Dot, Chief Executive Officer, Nile Petroleum Services

Felix Ataro, Corporate Banking Head, Stanbic Bank South Sudan