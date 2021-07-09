South Sudan: Statement of the High Representative JosepBorrell on the independence anniversary

Exactly ten years ago, the youngest nation in Africa was founded. The EU congratulates the people and the government of South Sudan on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of its independence.

Since then, the EU has been and remains committed to assist the South Sudanese people to fulfil their aspiration for peace and prosperity and to build a stable and democratic South Sudan.

We continue to supporting the implementation of much needed and long awaited reforms. More can be done by the government in the fulfilment of its promise for peace and development and to address the socioeconomic, political and environmental challenges of the country and its people. Those challenges include achieving unity with inclusive and unified armed forces; deliver democracy by establishing functioning democratic institutions, including legislative bodies; provide services to the people, including through the sustained transparent management of public resources; protect the people of South Sudan by installing the trusted mechanisms of law enforcement and justice in full respect of human rights by all state and non-state actors.

The EU reaffirms its readiness to deepen its partnership with South Sudan and support to the people of South Sudan in overcoming the existing challenges, including widespread violence, food insecurity, floods, and epidemic outbreaks.