South Sudan secures treasurer’s seat in ANOCA Zone Five

By John Agok

The South Sudan National Olympic Committee secured the position of treasurer in the executive body of Association of National Olympic Committee in Africa (ANOCA) Zone Five.

South Sudan has won the position from Tanzania as its rival and Dr. Tong Chor Malek becomes the winner against Gola of Tanzania.

The president of ANOCA was taken by Ethiopia after contesting the post with Egypt.

While addressing journalists in Juba on Monday after his arrival from Uganda, Mr. Juma Stephen Lugga President of South Sudan National Olympic Committee announced the good news to the public that, Dr. Tong Chor has won the integrity and trust by occupying the position of treasurer in ANOCA Zone Five that comprises of eleven countries in the region.

Lugga applauded Dr. Tong Chor for the position which many doubt of South Sudan being a young nation may not have the quality to compete in this Executive body.

“I really appreciate Dr. Tong for this opportunity and I believe he has that capacity to deliver well because he is qualified for it”, he said.

Mr. Lugga also revealed the readiness of South Sudan delegation to travel to Japan for Tokyo Olympic 2020 and he promises Hotels booking and tickets to be paid on installment through the Ministry of Finance.

“We are going to have meeting with the Vice President in charge of Youth and Gender Cluster to finalize the pending payment of Hotels accommodation and clear air-tickets for government delegation to Japan”, he underscored.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tong Chor pledged to implement the projects funded from Olympic headquarter grants in terms of transparent and accountability.

“I stand to be monitored by media in the process of handling project funds from Olympic Headquarter grants. I must hold transparency and accountability every sector in the secretariat as well as in General Assembly”, he said.

At the same time, South Sudan National Olympic Committee (SSNOC) announces the East Africa Military tournament that will kick off in Juba in October.

South Sudan will soon participate in Tokyo-Japan Olympic2020 games on 23rd July 2021.