jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, December 30th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialSouth Sudan Peace in 2022
Editorial

South Sudan Peace in 2022

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

South Sudan is undergoing the political process of transitioning from violence to peace through the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan in 2022. The majority of the observation statements issued by various observers in and outside the country are expressing doubt that the process for implementing the peace agreement is below expectation, especially with regards to the implementation of the transitional security arrangements.

All officials’ statements issued by RJMEC, CTSAMVM, Troika and civil society identified that without effective deliverance of the key tasks of the transitional security arrangements by the Revitalized transitional government of national unity, the pathway to peace in South Sudan is impossible. The talk about elections in 2023 will be practical in the terms of observing free and fair national general elections.

Therefore, the parties to the R-ARCSS and the presidency, in particular, are required to really double efforts of political will for delivering the R-ARCSS as expected by the citizens and friends of South Sudan. The ultimate responsibility for making the R-ARCSS implementation successful is within the powers of the members of the presidency in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity. Blaming others for not creating a conducive environment for genuine implementation of the R-ARCSS is a secondary talk. 

The other essential political process such as permanent constitutional making, transitional justice and general national elections all require law and order to prevail through proper security sector reforms in South Sudan. The betterment of South Sudan is totally depending on the successful implementation of the R-ARCSS in 2022.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

2021 Christmas Celebration Experiences

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
 Christmas is a highly celebrated global event described by many social events that bring communities and people together to enjoy prayers and festivals. In South Sudan this year 2021, the markets witnessed fewer citizens’ turnout to buy clothes and food items compared to the previous years in South Sudan. This tells that 2021 is a year of economic hardships. Despite all these witnessed economic hardships, still, most of the families tried their best to enjoy the Christmas celebrations with the rest of the world. The experiences of the 2021 celebrations...
Editorial

Relationship of church leaders and politicians

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
During the 24th night, believers gathered in their respective churches for prayers. The city was and still secured by deployed armed forces such as police and National Security to make sure there is free movement and enjoyment for civilians without any fear. Civilians indeed experienced a Christmas festival in a conducive environment and were also able to pray comfortably. In the evening of that night during a mass at St Joseph, the men of God highlighted the challenges which people have gone through since the break out of pandemic Virus...
Editorial

THE SURGE IN INFECTIONS, THEN PARTIAL LOCKDOWN

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The national Task-force on COVID-19 on Tuesday slapped a partial lockdown for days not exceeding one month due to the rising cases of Corona virus. Since when this virus was first identified to be contagious and declared as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, the affairs of life have never been the same. Things like face masks became part of our daily life and regular washing of hands. In the case of South Sudan, two things stand out to be of greater concern. The vaccines and who should be...
error: Content is protected !!