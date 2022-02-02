South Sudan loses 2-1 to Jordan in second int’l friendly defeat

By Lodu William Odiya

South Sudan, who are preparing for a double-header against Djibouti in the preliminary round of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, have lost 2:1 to Jordan in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates in the second defeat in international friendlies.

The national team, Bright Stars, led by Italian coach Stefano Cusin, had already been beaten 0:3 on 27 January by Uzbekistan.

The senior National team, Bright Stars has been drawn in level 1 of the 2023 AFCON Preliminary Round of Qualifiers in the same level with Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Gambia, Mauritius.

CECAFA teams Djibouti and South Sudan have been paired to face off in the preliminary round of the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 qualifiers.

Fast-growing South Sudan will face fellow CECAFA region nation Djibouti in the preliminary round of the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

The preliminary round games of two-leg ties would be played between March 21 and March 29, 2022.

The preliminary round would be played by a knock-out system from home and away matches and shall include the less ranked teams in accordance with the FIFA ranking. The teams qualified from this round would reach the group stage composed of 48 teams.

The six aggregate winners would join the 42 highest ranked teams into the Group Stage of the qualifiers.

South Sudan progressed to the group stages of the qualifiers for Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 202q with back to back home and away wins over Seychelles.

The Bright Stars however failed to qualify for the main tournament finishing bottom of their group with 3 points after their only win coming against Uganda.

South Sudan is ranked 167 according to the latest FIFA World rankings Level 1: Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Gambia, South Sudan, Mauritius and Level 2: Chad, Sao Tome & Principe, Djibouti, Somalia, Seychelles, Eritrea and Cote d’Ivoire the host of the AFCON 2023.