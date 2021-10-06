South Sudan, Kenya road to be constructed

By Bida Elly David

The governor of Kenya’s Turkana County, Josphat Nanok, and South Sudan’s Eastern Equatoria State governor, Louis Lobong Lojore, had signed an agreement to upgrade the road at border of Kenya and South Sudan.

The signed resolution to jointly support the continuation of works of the Nadapal River Section A1 Road, which was part of the Lokichar-Nadapal/Nakodok road upgrade.

In a statement extended to the media, the resolution affirmed the two sub-governments’ commitment to the success of the construction, with the road key in plans to facilitate cross-border trade and mobility of people between Kenya and South Sudan.

“With the signing witnessed by CS John Munyes and County Commissioner Wambua Muthama, the two governments committed to promote peace building initiatives, social cohesion and harmony among boarder communities. Turkana County Attorney Erastus Ethekon facilitated the signing of the document’ ’the statement read.

According to the statement, the two governments also resolved to jointly nurture and grow cross-border trade and movement of goods and services for the benefit of the communities and economic development of Kenya and South Sudan.

“The resolution also states the pledge by the two leaders to fast pack development of community social infrastructure in the border areas including provision of water, health facilities, market and access to roads to benefit boarder communities’’. The document stated.

Governor Lojore led a joint delegation of senior government officials to Nadapal to speak to officials from Kenya and local communities about the agreement and its implementation.

Peter Eripete, Turkana county local secretary appealed to communities and government officials to honour the agreement in order to upgrade the 1KM stretch of A1 road on Nadapal River that witnessed a conflict in the past between bordering communities.

Governor Louis Lobong called on both Kenyan and South Sudanese Security Agencies to draw a joint work plan to provide security to the road constructors.