South Sudan is not a dumping place- Deputy mayor

By BidaElly David

City Council Deputy Mayor yesterday pointed out that South Sudan as a young nation was not a dumping side for expired and toxic commodities exported from other countries.

This arose during a press conference regarding issuance of local order in regard to regulations towards selling alcoholic beverages and other drugs in the City.

Speaking to Journalists during his presentation, Thiik Thiik Mayardit pointed out that most of goods consumed by South Sudanese in the Country were out-dated and toxic ones.

He mentioned that alcoholic beverages such as whisky, beer, Gins and others were not in use in their Countries of Origin bearing a trade that reads (For export only).

Thiik reiterated that the indication of the word (For export only) was a clear indication showing that the suppliers never wanted citizens from the Country from which the goods were manufactured to be affected by their out-dated products.

‘’I would like to make it clear that most of goods consumed by South Sudanese in the Country were expired and out-dated goods from the Countries of their origin. Most of the alcoholic beverages such as whisky, beer, Gins and others were are not in use in their Countries of Origin bearing a trade that reads (For export only). The word (For export only) was a clear indication showing that the suppliers never wanted citizens from the Country from which the goods were manufactured to be affected by their out-dated products’’ ThiikThiik Said.