The criticism orchestrated by candidates from the Southern African delegates to Pan African Parliament as well as a member of South Africa Member of parliament could be seen as an ego and a dispersing manner to criticize a sovereign state like South Sudan. The country is qualified to compete in both regional, international and continental leadership. There is no point of undermining the legality of other members from the continent citing minor cases happening in their given countries. Every country has its challenges and they know how best to solve it amicably. South Sudan is competent to deliver quality service just like any other country. There is no reason to judge other members of the continent by what might be going on in their respective countries. There should be no sharp friction between regions concerning leadership positions. It should be noted that the five South Sudanese who are in South Africa vying for top position in the Pan African Parliament are neither from any remote site nor low academic background but they are legally from both international and regional academic higher institutions where top world leaders have emerged as profound leaders of integrity. Many at times some folks used to belittle South Sudan based on the status of independent. This should not be the matter but the people of South Sudan have been there in the same country before the independent and their knowledge about the continent affairs is older than the independent. The spirit of jealousy among us as Africans should not be a stumbling block to our success and unity as people of one continent and one race. In fact, there is need to encourage members states to participate in such grouping such that they can compete at global leadership not only at the continental level.