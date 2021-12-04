South Sudan Great Gospel heals

By John Agok

Thousands of faithful from all congregation flocked into Medan Rainbow on Thursday attended preaching from great gospel crusader evangelists, in a bid to redeem sinners and comfort souls of many Christians with spiritual nourishment.

The great Crusade onset with number of testimonies which drew hundreds of people that joined confession session prior to the real preaching. A serious of gospel music interludes were registered and observed. Since spiritual food is engraving among multitudes that turned up for crusade.

The Great Gospel Crusade scheduled for 2nd to 5 is celebrated under the theme: one expecting miracle of healing and peace, come meet the Prince of Peace”,

Two evangelists’ features in this five day crusade were; Randy Roberts and Evan.Daniel Kolenda. The two evangelists invited all faithful’s from different congregations and congratulated them for turning up for Lord Jesus Christ the savior in big numbers.

“Let us be the first to say “congratulations!” You have just made the most important decision of your life! You have invited Jesus Christ to become your Lord, Savior and best friend. He will be your Provider, your Protector, your healer and your Master. The Bible says that you have now been “Born Again” into the family of God (John. 3:3 ) God has given you a new heart, old things have passed away and all things have become new (2Cor.5:17). You have passed from death to life (John 5:24) and the life you have inherited is eternal, both in terms of its duration and supreme quality, for it is the abundant life of Christ, and it is yours Now! (Jn. 10:10)”, they preached.

Number of faithful who shared their testimonies resulted to chaos, where some felt unconscious and being attended by South Sudan Red Cross. During the confession session many faithful felt overwhelming with strong feelings and collapsed in that effect.

This is not the first time for South Sudan to have a gospel crusade, but several of them have been conducted.