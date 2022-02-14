jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 15th, 2022
A foot for thought

South Sudan government should be independent

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The report published in the newspapers on Saturday said that there were organizations that tarnished the name of the government on social media which the government cannot respond to them. This needs solutions. The report continued saying that those organizations were not reporting to the government in an official manner, the government of South Sudan could not pay interest to them or not question them. Thus, the Minister of information, Telecommunication and spokesperson of the government, Michael Makuei Lueth urged those organizations not to spoil the name of South Sudan.

What Makuei said was true, external factors have different looks at South Sudan. How can we stop, such a scenario needs a lot of effort to be exerted? Let us look at the way we govern our country, is it in a good way or not. Are we totally independent, not asking for support from other countries? We can make an analysis on leadership style, are we doing the right thing to the people, and so many to be mentioned?

All the above-mentioned questions are to help leadership to evaluate their work and make adjustments accordingly. Otherwise, we are the cause for those problems that people look at South Sudan like beggars. Not able to lead his people, hungry because we ask for support from other countries.  We are still down in technology; we need experts from other countries to work for us or teach us on other things.

Maybe we are corrupt because of the conflict and poverty that are caused by us. However, Let us try to do things by ourselves, for example, agriculture; we can cultivate and produce food for our citizens without much involvement of foreigner’s knowledge. Let us go back to the objectives of separation and see the unity people of South Sudan had during those years.

I am sure by doing it; government should come up with solutions of stopping those rumors.  Ahead of them is to put God above everything and continue praying to Jesus Christ.      

May God bless us all.

