South Sudan Football Association elected new president

By Wek Atak

The electoral Committee of South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) declared Augustino Maduot Parek as new president elect for the Association, follow by Charles Udwar Ukech as vice president.The election was held yesterday in Juba.

The votes were first counted for the first round resulting in a runoff that eventually brought Madut to win.

Madut won election by 20votes out of 37. His running mate, Charles Udwar Ukech was also elected by 21 out of the same number. 20/37 Votes

General Madut was the last candidate to express interest in the organization’s leadership. He declared his candidacy in May for the position.

Madut is a former director of passport and immigration and founder of Citizen Football club and is also the current president of the Juba Local Basketball association.

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA.) is the governing body of football in South Sudan. It was established in April 2011 and is an affiliate of CECAFA, CAF and FIFA.