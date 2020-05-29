South Sudan Football Association cancels 2019/202 season

By Kei Emmanuel Duku

South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has cancelled 2019/2020 primer league and other football related activities in the country amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The decision came after South Sudan Football governing body held an emergency meeting on 20th/05/2020 at the headquarters in Juba Chaired by SSFA President Amin Francis and attended by the board of directors (BoD’s)

The decision was reached based on Article (81) of SSFA Statutes which states that “The SSFA Board of Directors (BoD’s can canceled the South Sudan Club Champion/ship League (SSCCL) 20191/2020 at local or regional level without promotion and relegation of clubs at all divisions.”

The letter issued after the meeting further indicates ending the 2019/2020 season, registration, and transfers of players has been suspended until further notice awaiting directives from the government (Ministry of Health).

Al-Rabita of Juba the winners of this year South Sudan Cup will represent the country in the Confederations of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup.

There will be no team to represent South Sudan in the CAF Champion League this year as the season has not been completed.

South Sudan became the third country in the Council of East and Central African (CECAFA) Region to end the season 2019/2020.

Kenya was the first to council and announced Gor Mahia FC as champion of the Kenyan Primer league (KPL).

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has declared Vipers as the champion of Uganda Premier league (UPL) Star Times 2019/2020 season.

Tanzania plans to resume its league on the 1st/June/2020 as Burundi has restarted their football activities after halting games for more than month.

SSFA suspended football activities in the country earl in February following directives from FIFA due to the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic.

In 26th /04 /2020, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) wrote to its Member Association to avail strategic plans on how local associations intend to complete or conceal season amid COVID-19 outbreak.