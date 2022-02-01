jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 1st, 2022
Editorial

SOUTH SUDAN DOESN’T NEED GUNS, BUT FOOD

Was it not a week ago South Sudan was ranked the hungriest country in the world, and just a day after ranking, she came out to ask for the lifting of the recently renewed arms embargo? Instead of using this lump sum of money for feeding the hungered South Sudanese, South Sudan wants to use it for procuring arms which the world surely thinks will cause more harm to the hungered South Sudanese than ever before. If machine guns and other sophisticated weapons can be carried by civilians, how come South Sudan lacks weapons to arm the about-to-be-graduated forces of all the warring parties? Instead of graduating the forces with sticks as the leaders have agreed to, leaders should rethink and re-strategize their delaying tactics by initiating nationwide disarmament to make sure all types of guns are disarmed from the hands of the civilians and used for arming the forces. If that alternative seems not workable, then leaders should unlock their gun stores to arm these forces with the surpluses of arms. And if one may ask anyway, where do South Sudan’s leaders get guns immediately when they rebel against one another? All the warring parties have arms that they have been using in the bush, and so, it gives no meaning to the revitalized peace agreement for the signatories to hide on having no guns to arm the forces with. If the Revitalized Peace Agreement is to be embraced to the fullest, the hungered South Sudanese, whose embracement of peace is disturbed by hunger, should be fed and provided for adequately to make them forget the past completely. Furthermore, the end of the transitional period is nearing and the signatories to the agreement have directed their commitments to lift the arms embargo than to finalizing the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement. Buy food, not guns.       

You Might Also Like

Editorial

WOE TO A MAN WHO MURDERED HIS MOTHER!

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Odongo Odoyo By Malek Arol Dhieu (Guest) It is reported that a man, from South Sudan, has murdered his very own mother in Adjumani refugee camp in Uganda. What angered him kill his mother is what all men are traditionalized not to quarrel because of. It is still an intact culture that men never quarrel or even ask for food when they are hungry, but this wicked dude, after having left food on fire being cooked by his mother and gone somewhere to have a sip of alcohol, came back...
Editorial

CHEATING EXAMINATIONS IS CHEATING GENERATIONS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Akol Arop Akol The Honorable Minister of General Education Awut Deng Achuil worked hard even during the pandemic and recently announced that the Primary Eight Candidates will sit for their final examinations on date 14th February 2022 which is good news for parents to see their children leaving the eight years’ level and move to secondary. But it is also bad news that gives pressure to the candidates because they know things would be tough this time. There are also other groups of students who don't attend classes or...
Editorial

Too many accidents

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Seventh days roundabout has been a common place where terrible accidents which claimed many lives and left survivors with injuries have been happening all along. It is either a Car (mostly water tanks) with a motorbike, bodaboda with another or a motorbike knocking down a pedestrian. Being the main roundabout, it connects major high ways such as Ministry road, Custom road, Gudele road and Munuki road. Drivers and riders go on high speed which at the end leads to deadly accidents.  In the morning and afternoon hours, people get busy...
Editorial

India is a good friend of South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
South Sudan has been in a strong partnership with India and shared mutual understanding between them since before independence. A friend in need is a friend indeed, this is significant because of harmony between the people of the two countries. The people of India never complain of any serious crimes by South Sudanese in their country nor have they done anything bad in our country. The Indians in our country are peaceful and doing their businesses that contribute to the development. The Embassy of india has been offering scholarships for...
