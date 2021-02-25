South Sudan Cup to start in Bor

By Okan Thomas Onyango

The Bor Local Football Association (BOLFA) has confirmed that the long-awaited South Sudan Cup 2021 will start on Saturday in Bor, Jonglei State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Secretary of BOLFA, John Ayor said the main objective of the tournament that is to start on 27th February is to unite people of Jonglei and beyond.

“The South Sudan Cup will start on Saturday the 27th this month, in which we are going to play two games per day. The objective of these games is to unite people from all the corners of Jonglei and beyond becausewe saw some players from Kapoeta have been registered by some clubs here to participate in this tournament. Even our brothers from the Protection of Civilian (PoC) sites have also been coming out for the preparation of the matches. This is part of peacebuilding,” said Ayor.

However, Ayorstressed that they have been facinga lot of difficulties in the state because the president of the association is controlling the funds which comes from FIFA through the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) from reaching the office leading to the delay of the tournaments.

“This is the first official football match to be played since early March 2020 after the first lockdown and the floods. We have not been starting the tournament earlier because the funds which are supposed to be used for the arrangements are always being diverted and controlled by the BOLFA president. Both the cash given to the association for sport developments which amounts to 16,000 USD (6,000+ 10,000USD) for the coronavirus did not reach us in the office, the BOLFA president has been staying in Juba for all this time,” he said.

According to the Secretary, the money used to organize the tournament was raised by the clubs.

For his part, the head coach of White Bull Football Club, David Kuol Ateny said that his team is ready to face River Nile FC on 4th March.

“For us, we are prepared to start the tournament which was delayed by the association. It was supposed to start in February but failed due to the pandemic. But since the association released the fixtures, we hope we will catch up with the rest of the associations,” Ateny said.

Last week, Atlabara Football Club (FC) of Juba has been crowned the champions of the Juba Local Football Association after beating Gudele FC 3-1 at Buluk Training Center without fans at the field due to the Covid-19 lockdown and West Valley Fc winning the South Sudan Cup 2021.