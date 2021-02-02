South Sudan Cup kicks off in Rumbek

By John Agok

South Sudan Cup under Rumbek Local Football Association started at Rumbek freedom square on Sunday.

The fans who have been eagerly waiting for the match applauded the Director General in the State Ministry of Youth and Sports, set the tone to the highly anticipated opening match between Ronga United and St. Bakhita.

“The game started moments later with both teams trying to get an early goal with adventurous attacking football,” Sport reporter from Radio Good News FM in Rumbek told Juba Monitor on phone.

According to the sport reporter, the first half ended goalless draw as none of teams can break the deadlock, second half however, was a treat for fans who have been craving for the free-flowing football.

Ronga United came close to breaking the deadlock twice through Ramsey Maker and Sila but the goalkeeper was on hand to make two wonderful saves to keep the game goalless. The deciding moment arrived at the Midway point of the second half when St. Bakhita’s midfielder was given his matching orders by the referee after committing a second bookable offence. With one man advantage, Ronga United kept pressing hard and got the breakthrough Sila who was at the right place at the right time to tap in Ramsey’s low cross inside the six yards box for the opening goal. Ramsey would later on get the score sheet converting an inviting ball from Nelly to put his side 2-0 up to afford a safe lead.

“It looks like a game over, however, Bakhita scored through Rok to set up a tense end to the match,’’ the statement read.

Ronga United held on to their lead till the final whistle to ensure progress to the next round where they will face Akuach United for a quarter final spot.

Similarly, the brave St. Bakhita bowed out of the tournament having put up a good fight with their attack minded football.

Meanwhile, Munuki FC ousted the defending Champion Al Rabita FC in the top matches of the second round of the South Sudan Cup by 2-1.

Munuki FC will play against at labara FC who qualified after beating ZalZal FC on Penalties 4 – 2

Gudele FC beats Al-Hilal FC with three goals to Zero in the second round matches of the South Sudan Cup at Juba Local football association in the match that was held at Buluk training Center.