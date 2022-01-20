South Sudan Cup 2021-2022 kick-off time changed

By Lodu William Odiya

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) yesterday declared that its committee has made slight changes in the South Sudan cup 2021-2022 Football kick off time scheduled for zone two (2) in Juba.

According to the press seen by Juba Monitor yesterday, the Deputy Secretary General of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), Joseph Archangelo Apai said the Slight changes in the Kick of time is for three matches of South Sudan cup 2021-2022 in Juba which was made for zone two (2) Juba.

“The changes came as a result of the engagement of senior men’s national team in FIFA international calendar”, said Archangelo said.

The kick off time was adjusted from its original time scheduled at 3:00PM to 2:00 PM.

According the adjustment, Malakia Football club would be playing Yambio Star Football Club on 22nd January, 2022 at 2:00PM.

Meanwhile, Jebel Koteen Football Club Vs Nasiry FC on 23rd January, 2022 and Yambio Star FC Vs Malakia FC on 25th January, 2022 respectively.

The South Sudan football association (SSFA) designed 9 teams in Zone two (Juba) who would be participating in the competition.

Zone Two (Juba)