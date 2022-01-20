jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, January 20th, 2022
South Sudan Cup 2021-2022 kick-off time changed

The South Sudan Football Association

By Lodu William Odiya

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) yesterday declared that its committee has made slight changes in the South Sudan cup 2021-2022 Football kick off time scheduled for zone two (2) in Juba.

According to the press  seen  by  Juba Monitor yesterday, the Deputy Secretary General of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA),  Joseph Archangelo Apai said the Slight changes in the Kick of time is for three matches of South Sudan  cup 2021-2022 in Juba which  was made for zone two (2) Juba.

“The changes came as a result of the engagement of senior men’s national team in FIFA international calendar”, said Archangelo said.

The kick off time was adjusted from its original time scheduled at 3:00PM to 2:00 PM.

According the adjustment, Malakia Football club would be playing Yambio Star Football Club on 22nd January, 2022 at 2:00PM.

Meanwhile, Jebel Koteen Football Club Vs Nasiry FC on 23rd January, 2022 and Yambio Star FC Vs Malakia FC on 25th January, 2022 respectively.

The South Sudan football association (SSFA) designed 9 teams in Zone two (Juba) who would be participating in the competition.

Zone Two (Juba)

S/NLocal Football AssociationClub
1Bentiu Local Football AssociationBentiu Olympic FC
2Bor Local Football AssociationSuper star FC
3Juba Local Football AssociationAmarat United FC-Juba
4Juba Local Football AssociationWeheda FC-Terekeka
5Torit Local Football AssociationMalakia FC- Torit
6Torit Local Football AssociationJebel Koteen FC- Kapoeta
7Yambio Local Football AssociationYambio Star FC- Yambio
8Yambio Local Football AssociationNasiry FC-Mundri
9Yei Local Football AssociationEasther FC

