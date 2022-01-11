South Sudan Cup 2021-2022 Draws

By John Agok

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) yesterday drawn 21 teams into three Zones in a bid to compete from the Republican headquarters in Juba.

Speaking during the Draw ceremony witnessed by the Media and sports fans and officials at SSF Headquarters. The SSFA President Augustino Maduok Parek said in his closing remark that, the tournament will be play in Juba by four teams who pass to both semi and final. This will be witnessed by the leadership of the Republican of South Sudan.

Maduot reaffirmed that, the tournament will be play in a conducive atmosphere without interruption. Adding that, the three Zones will be providing fair and good stadium for competition to play in.

“We have chosen Juba as the final place to play both Semi and Final of South Sudan Cup Championship. Meanwhile the qualifications will be play in three respective zones namely; Wau, Juba and Renk cities”, he said.

The Organizing Committee chairperson Mr. Wiyual Lam puoch revealed that, the Winner of South Sudan Cup 2021-2022 will walk away worth 20,000 USD, the second with 7,000 USD,the third place with 3,000 USD and fourth which is the last with 1,000 USD.

The acting Secretary General Mr. Joseph Archangelo Apa announced the procedures and usual guidelines of SSFA to draw 21 teams in the Competition. He also warned of any misconduct or irregularities during the tournament, saying that, the rules shall be exercise where necessary.

After a draw on teams to participate in the South Sudan Cup 2021/2022, presented by Wiyual Lampuoch, Chairperson of the Organizing Committee of SSFA during the meeting, the table list of teams drawn as follow:

Group A

Malakal FC (Torit) Vs Yambio Stars FC (Yambio)

Zalan FC vs Majak Amal FC

Group B

Nasir FC (Mundri) vs Jebel Koteen (Kapoeta)

Mading Cuei FC vs Al Budah FC (Raja)

Group C

Bentiu Olympic FC vs Amarat United FC (Juba)

Group D

Easter FC Yei vs Super stars FC Bor

However, the issue of Malakal Local Football Association being suspended in South Sudan Cup Competition remain unresolved, while the SSFA President promised to engage the local Football Association in Malakal and find durable solution. Malakal Local Football Association was suspended due to lack of participation within its Local Football Association with Sub-Local Association.