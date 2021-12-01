South Sudan commitment to peace agreement

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

Members of International Community in Kampala, Minister of presidential affairs Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin outlined the challenges facing implementations of revitalized peace agreement including lack of funding to start processes of Disarmament Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) program, reunifications of forces as well as return of South Sudanese refugees living in neighboring countries back home and that need financial support for government and oppositions parties signatories to peace agreement to be able to move further to implement other chapters like traditional justice, constitutional making process reunification of forces.

The minister equally articulated the commitment and the readiness of President SalvaKiirMayardit and his government in engaging South Sudan hold-out groups,to come for positive peace negotiation waiting for official invitation from Saint Egidio Meditation to resolve South Sudan political conflict once and for all ,for the country to regain economic recovery since South Sudan Pounds gained value against dollar a positive effort South Sudan government so far achieved through support from world financial institutions such as world bank and IMF support.

Minister of presidential affairs called on world leaders and the region to continue supporting the world’s youngest nation in the struggle to make a viable state out of South Sudan through help from partners and historical friends and supporters of South Sudan since days of struggle for independence.

The essential part of the workshop was for guarantors in particular Uganda, and other regional stakeholders and the international community have a crucial role to play in continue their support and advice in the build up to elections and behold, and assisting the government and people of South Sudan to achieve the peace and future the deserve and desire The meeting was attended by South Sudanese political leaders and academia including minister of presidential affair Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin.

The meeting was attended by two senior ministers of South Sudan and Uganda Hon HonOkello Henry Oryem Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation described South Sudan as “Historical friends of Uganda”. and he extended his warm welcome to Uganda and absolute support of Ugandan government as guarantor to revitalized peace agreement by making sure that South Sudan is peaceful and prosperous neighborhood as daily wish of Ugandan government and her people he said.

The two-day workshop started on November 30, 2021 and ended tomorrow was organized by Wilton Park Protocol British in Kampala in taking forward the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) developing an action plan to help on immediate issues regarding implementation aspects.