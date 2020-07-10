South Sudan celebrates Independence Day

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday South Sudanese celebrated the 9th Independence Day, which was expected to be like the celebrations of other nations in the world. It was a historical day reminding people of struggle and difficulties experienced in those days. When I was listening to radios and watched South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation- Television (SSBC), there were some information about the liberation of this country.

The 9th July did not just start in 1983 Bor mutiny, it’s started way back 1947 Juba conference and many forums our different leaders vigorously fought for the freedom of the people of South Sudan. In the time of Anya-nya one, way back 1955 when our leader Gen. Joseph Lagu lead the struggle for the cause of South Sudanese freedom, late Dr. John Garang was one of his officers in the movement, though he was young in Anya-nya. That first war pave the way for regional autonomous of Southern Sudan after Addis Ababa, agreement signed in 1972, there South Sudanese first experienced little self-governing. Well, this could not last long from President Jafaar Nimeri regime, he sabotage implementation of peace agreement and introduced sharia law that anger Southerners and trigger 1983 mutiny, which later established the movement called Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) led by late Dr. John Garang until the time he died in 2005 leaving behind the comprehensive Peace agreement that granted Southerners self-determination.

As people of South Sudan celebrated the day, we should remember those who started the struggled until the time of Independence. However, the movement went through generations and it will continue with coming generations.

The idea of movement came out as a result of Southerners felt being oppressed political by the Northerners in then Sudan. Most of the top positions in the government were occupied by our brothers from the North only. Back to Nimeri imposing Sharia law in Sudan rule which disadvantage Southerners as being Christians and animists. The imposition of Islamic religion on Southerners because majority of Northerners were Muslims became a threat to as minorities who were Christians in the country. Now you can see clearly in Juba and other parts of the country, Christians are majority and Muslims became minority.

People in the South were demanding for services such as quality education, health facilities, road connectivity and also stability and peace because of insecurity in some areas all these were not met. Well, we came long way to be here, now as we are celebrating this day, we must dismissed the tribalism, and unnecessary fighting in the country. We must improve things by ourselves and not to depend totally on other people.

As the celebration of this year was again interrupted by Coronavirus pandemic like other celebrations were interrupted by war. Yesterday people did celebrated indoors because of lockdown. Our refugees in the neighboring countries were expected to celebrate, just consider the situation they are in. So our people celebrating day across including those who are in the camps and villages should celebrate with hope.

Let me remind you that those who started the movement some of them did not enjoy the fruits of their struggle, their grandchildren will be the ones to enjoy. It is true that an idea will begin with one person or few people and it would continue to the generations. I wish you happy celebrations, were there will be no fighting or anything that could reflect bad image of nation again.

May God bless us all.