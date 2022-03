By James Atem Kuir

Bright Stars, the national football team, have beaten their Djiboutian counterparts4 goals to 2in a preliminary qualifying match for the 2023 African Cup of Nation.

Tito Okello scored twice while Toha Rashid and William Gamascored a goal each to beat the Riverains de la Mer Rouge of Djibouti on Wednesday.

More details will come in Thursday’s publication.