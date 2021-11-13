South Sudan 2nd Athletic Republican Championship delay over funding issue

By Yiep Joseph

South Sudan 2nd Athletics Republican Championship that was scheduled for 10th November in Aweil town postponed and delayed over funding issues.

Authorities in Northern Bhar el Ghazal state raised concern over delay of funding meant to facilitate the South Sudan 2nd Athletic Republic Championship.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, Wek Wekdit the state Minister for Culture Youth and Sports confirmed that the athletic was postponed from the scheduled date due to delay of funds from the presidency.

“We worry about the failure of this National event because we do not know the new date up to now, people knew that it was to take place on date 10th November. but now it has come to passed because the budget is not released for the event,” Wek revealed.

“Iam here to notify the citizens in Northern Bhar el Ghazal state that the athletics that was scheduled to take place on the 10th of this month did not take place because the Office of the President did not give the budget required to facilitate the event,” he added.

“People in Northern Bhar el Ghazal are waiting and hoping to see that the office of the president funds the program,” he stressed.

He called on the National government, particularly the office of the president to speed up the process of funding within the month which was scheduled for the event.

“The Athletic competition named as 2nd Republican Championship is directly sponsor by the office of the president and I therefore called on the presidency to speed up the funding,” he urged.

He explained that the event first took place in Wau and this time the National Athletic Federation scheduled it to take place in Northern Bhar el Ghazal state.

Wek added that the state was ready, but waiting for the funds to be released by the office of the president.

“We are prepared enough and ready to host the championship as a state only that we are not seeing the athletes coming from various states and administrative areas,” he complained.

“Playground is prepared and ready to be use, we have also prepared accommodation and local transport,” he added.

He called on the government to release the necessary budget for the championship to kick off within this month.

Wek added that the championship was a request from the Athletic Federation to be funded by the office of the president as the name shown.

“The budget was not yet released by the presidency and we are waiting and hoping to see it happen,” he concluded.