South Africa donates food to Western Lakes State

By: Mabor Riak Magok

Over 400 vulnerable people in Western Lakes State have received the food relief donated by the Government of South Africa.

Gabriel Julla Allajabo, the Director General in the Ministry of Gender and Social Development said vulnerable groups include people living with disabilities, literally mute, widows, and vision impaired.

“We received food donations meant for vulnerable from South Africa through national government in Juba and we have distributed this food to vulnerable group in Rumbek. But it was not enough because other parts of the state were not reached,” he said.

He said the next phase of food distribution would go to vulnerable people living outside Rumbek.

He said the enumerators were still registering the vulnerable for the second phase of food distribution by the World Food Programme.