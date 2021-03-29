Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Where there is a will there is a way is a very common saying in the public domain. It strengthens and creates confidence is the minds that are supposed to be the beneficiaries. That brought to me back to think of a saying by a French philosopher, Emile Durkheim that “sound morality is grounded in reason, not revelation”. Take a queue for this noble saying and bring it home to roost. There have been so many on-goings in the political circles with a number of people coming up with different theories and demand. The latest was that the African Union was not doing enough on the mandate given to them to monitor, evaluate and oversee, the on-going peace process. Some have gone far even to suggest that the continental body with all other key players and partners should pack and go. Yes that time of packing and going will indeed come, but why do some people so short-sighted that they have forgotten too soon where the country has come from. Why do they want these bodies and institutions that have played major role just to pack and go unless they have their own reason(s). Even with total peace, the country still need true and good friends who could stand by it side. No one can live in isolation and without a good friend or a neighbour to share ideas when that time is possible. In our skull of thinking we believe that African problem must get African solution because external influences have shown us clearly where they would want to take this continent to. Although there are true friends outside there, some of them are only interested in causing chaos which help them get what they want in the name of natural resources and cheap man-power to suit their much intended end. A friend in the continental body told me what the AU was doing in the peace process. This discussion was just last week when a 15 members team from the AU Security Council body visited the country to evaluate and assess how far the process had gone and what could be the hindrances to the success. The team spent three days and had one on one with key players concluding with the presidency where they were promised that everything possible was being done to ensure the ever-lasting peace was put in place. We are told patients pays and a good thing does not come easy. Indeed the waiting has been long but the most important thing is that there is in place the national and states governments that are overseeing the needs of the common-man. This has been long overdue priority that is being addressed at all levels. Therefore, too much expectation considering the raked down world economy due to coronavirus and other natural occurrences, there should be no blame games or finger pointing at this time in question but to let the process takes its positive cause without external interference or play.