Sometimes it just gets worse

By Ngor Khot Garang

In fact, life is pretty hard most of the time. There are moments when things go smoothly, and life feels great. But there are also a lot of dark times and feelings of uncertainty. Sometimes, you might even have a string of bad events happening in your life for a very long time.

When life is hard it becomes really easy to fall into trap of despair and negativity. But, by changing the way you look at the hardship and your circumstances, you can find a path through.

Just take it from Jesus, he didn’t live a very good life. He was born into poverty and went through trials and suffering for the whole of his life. But he still went on to pay ransom for our sins. This tells us that God is with us in very difficult moment we may find ourselves in.

The poverty and all the struggles are the leading causes of divorce and even suicide, but in the midst of darkness, God promises that there will be light at the end of a very long dark tunnel. And don’t misquote me, I don’t mean you be pity of yourself in the process.

You are still okay even with your problems. It is still okay and it will be fine soon as long as there is still life because when you have life and hope in place, you have the world in your hands. And please, don’t compare yourself with others.

It is a sad truth but when you do that, you will never get ahead because wishing to be somebody that you are not is something that is very impossible and it will only leave you shattered. You are yourself and nothing will ever change that. I know things may not be working out in your life but God has a plan for your life.

It is tough, it is rough but sometimes there is a reason to celebrate every moment of pain because they happen for a reason. You have to love yourself no matter what happen.

I cannot independently remember the author who in his book asserted that ” You live once and when you live it well, once is enough”. The author’s outlook on life essentially applies to our contemporary world.

Most people today if not all of us live in self-pity and in perpetual fear about the future hold in store for them. They don’t agree with anyone telling them that they are beautiful just the way they are.

They will look in the mirror and feel dissatisfied with their physical appearance and concluded that they do not matter in life and that God must have created them by mistake or He might have been busy doing other things during that time of creation.

It is no hidden truth that God created people differently; some are tall, short and others are with disabilities or rare disorders. But with certain uniqueness that is greater than the physical body.

Those who feel like they are of no value unknowingly struggle the gifts or talents that God has deposited in them during creation and then they fail to fulfill their dreams in life.

This is the time to tighten your belt and be proud of who you are and what you already have in your plate whether it is small or big, it is yours and God has given it to you.

I have always used in my writing people like Stevie Wonder, a famous singer who was born blind and Nick Vujicic, a motivational speaker and a church minister who was born with tetra-Amelia, a condition characterized by the absence of legs and arms as a point of reference.

It will surprise you or challenge if you are someone who feel like you are not important in life when you read their stories; the rejections by people and futile attempts to cut their lives short to end their suffering.

I know you might have felt the same way or you are having the same negative thoughts about yourself. You think like you are worthless and incapable that is what your mind is telling you. But I would ask you to rethink and think again because even though I have not seen what kind of a person you are, what you are facing or what other people are saying about you.

I am one of those few who believe that you have got million reasons to love and appreciate whatever kind of person you are because I understand that people’s perceptions about you won’t make you a failure in life as long as you know why God took his precious time to create you, but the way you see yourself will surely break you or build you.

I don’t know if you have ever thought of how hard it is to win a place in this world, some people who should have been created missed the opportunity, some were conceived of but unfortunately died through miscarriage without smelling the air or seeing how the world looks like.

How lucky are you if you are still alive, I guess you will count yourself a beloved child of God even when others disagree with that?

You weren’t created to impress others to honor you and if there is any way you can impress others. It is by loving yourself and by doing the impossible including the removal of the word like “I can’t” in your vocabulary to encourage those who have got the same thoughts aligned with yours.

Just take few minutes and think if you would ever find another version of you, you are yourself and nobody else. Don’t be a lukewarm and allow not anyone to dissuade you from doing what you know is the best in your heart.

This world is full of people who are going to celebrate when you fail in your life. They will be passing with their cars to pain you and to let you feel lower than you could ever imagine.

Just get yourself up, appreciate whatever challenge you face and carry your own cross and life will help you up on the way if in case nobody comes and I hope nobody will come to your rescue if you don’t pull yourself by your own bootstrap.