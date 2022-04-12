Some people act like Peter who denied Jesus at darkest hour-Santo Lakupio

By Bida Elly David

The auxiliary Bishop for the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba during his homily on Sunday said that some people act like Simon Peter who denied Jesus Christ at the darkest hour creating tensions to confusing the society.

Speaking during his homily at St Theresa’s Cathedral Parish on Sunday, Santo Laku Pio, the auxiliary Bishop said that some people have adopted the culture of hatred, disunity, and denial as Simon Peter did to Jesus at the darkest hour.

He reiterated that families and marriages have been segmenting themselves apart due to a lack of respect, obedience, and trust instead of using Christian values such as love, patience, forgiveness, and kindness elements that would have strengthened and encouraged them to live a life based on Christian perspectives.

Furthermore, Santo urged the Christian congregation especially in the Catholic denomination to prepare themselves for the coming of Pope Francis to South Sudan.

However, he said that despite the suffering and the killing of innocent citizens, Pope still has the desire and the love to come and see the Country just as Jesus did to the Church.

He also challenged the faithful servants to recollect and retreat their lives towards the Holy week such that the risen to be Lord would pardon their sins.

He also challenged the faithful servants and policy makers to recollect and retreat their lives towards the Holy week such that the risen to be Lord would pardon their sins.